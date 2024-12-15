US citizen Travis Timmerman rescues from Syria following regime collapse

(MENAFN) US Travis Timmerman has been transported out of Syria by American military forces after being released from detention earlier this week, according to reports on Friday.



Timmerman, 29, stated he was freed from the Palestine Branch (Far Falastin), a notorious detention and torture facility in Damascus, following the mass release of prisoners after the Baath regime's collapse on Sunday. Speaking to Anadolu, Timmerman explained he had been apprehended by Syrian border guards seven months ago while traversing the mountains between Lebanon and Syria.



Mouaz Moustafa, the Syrian Emergency Task Force's executive director, shared on X that Timmerman "is safe and sound and back in American hands." The post also included images purportedly showing Timmerman’s handover to US military personnel.



"Thank you to the new government in Damascus for assisting us and safely escorting us to the Tanf Garrison. Syria is free, and so are the Americans who were held by the animal Assad. Now, back to Damascus to find others who need to return home immediately!!!" Moustafa wrote.



Defense officials speaking to CBS News confirmed Timmerman’s transfer to US forces. Both the State Department and the White House directed inquiries about the reports to the Pentagon.

