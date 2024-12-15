Georgia elects sixth Leader through electoral college voting

(MENAFN) Georgia's 300-member Electoral College initiated in the parliament on Saturday to select the nation’s sixth president.



Mikheil Kavelashvili stands as the only nominee put forth by the governing Georgian Dream Party.



Following a constitutional reform implemented in 2017, the sixth president of Georgia, which gained its independence in 1991, will be chosen by a 300-member Electoral College.



This Electoral College consists of 150 parliamentary representatives, 20 members from the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara, 20 from the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, and 109 delegates from municipal government institutions.



Approximately 61 lawmakers from the opposition have opted to boycott the election, refusing to acknowledge the outcomes of the parliamentary elections conducted on October 26.



A minimum of 151 votes is necessary for the president to be elected.



The voting session, which commenced at 9:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) in Tbilisi, is projected to continue until 2:00 PM (1000 GMT).



The results are expected to be disclosed within an hour after the conclusion of the voting.



On Friday, Georgia’s current President, Salome Zurabishvili, declared that she does not consider the parliamentary presidential election to be legitimate.



"I am not going anywhere, and I will not hand over my office to anyone. I am here and will remain here," Zurabishvili affirmed.

