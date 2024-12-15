Top Photos Of 2024: Drought In Amazon River To Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt See Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 2024 has been a year of significant global events captured through powerful imagery. From India's general to the devastating drought in the and the shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump, these pivotal moments reflect the complexities of our world. Explore the top ten photos that defined this year.

Take a look:

Monuwara Begum and another woman return from a polling station across the Brahmaputra river on the eve of the second phase of India's national election in Sandahkhaiti, a floating island village in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, India, on April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

1. India's General Elections 2024

General elections were conducted in India from 19 April to 1 June 2024, spanning seven phases, to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes were counted, and the results were announced on 4 June, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

2. Volcanic eruption in Iceland

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years, as reported by the Associated Press. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted trans-Atlantic air travel for months.

A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)

3. Drought in the Amazon River

The Amazon River typically fluctuates between dry and rainy seasons, but since last year, a dramatic decline has been particularly severe in Brazil. This phenomenon is now spreading to other Amazon countries, causing significant disruption to local economies and food supplies, as reported by AP.

People walk through a part of the Amazon River that shows signs of drought in Santa Sofia, on the outskirts of Leticia, Colombia, on Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

In Colombia, the river's low levels have cut off some rural Indigenous communities, forcing nonprofits and the government to provide essential water and food. In some areas, people must endure an hour-long walk across dried-up sections of the river to access basic supplies. In other regions, schoolchildren face a two-hour walk to attend classes as boats can no longer transport them close to their schools.

4. Students protest in Dhaka

The protest started in June 2024, triggered by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's decision to reinstate a 30% quota for descendants of freedom fighters. This ruling reversed a government decision that had been made following the 2018 Bangladesh quota reform movement.