Mufasa The Lion King Release Date: How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan-Abram's Hollywood Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mufasa release date: Disney's animated musical drama will be released in movie theatres this weekend. Audience opting the Hindi version of the American movie will get to enjoy the voice of superstar and his sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.

Mufasa release date in India

The movieis based on the life of an orphaned lion king. It is both a prequel and asequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 The Lion King. The movie will be released on Friday, 20 December in India and abroad.



About Mufasa The Lion King

The movie has been directed by Barry Jenkins and is inspired by the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson.

The movie will provide additional insights to Mufasa's character of the original Disney animated film, The Lion King.



The audience will learn about Mufasa's life in his early days and his relation with Scar. The comical duo of Timon and Pumbaa will also return in the movie. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra's voice over as Timon and Pumba will add extra fun in Mufasa's Hindi version.

The original movie will feature Aaron Pierre's voice as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala.

