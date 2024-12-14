Donald Trump Names Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes To Lead White House Intelligence Advisory Board Who Is He

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has appointed loyalist Devin Nunes, the head of his social Truth Social, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board.

Trump said that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.

Who is Devin Nunes?

Nunes is a ex-congressman from California who led the US House intelligence committee during the start of Trump's first presidential term.

He has accused the Bureau of Investigation of abusing its powers to spy on a Trump election campaign official who had extensive Russian contacts.

In 2018 while chair of the intelligence committee, Nunes released a controversial memo saying the FBI conspired against Trump when it was probing Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community's activities," Trump said in a statement.