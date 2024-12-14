HTS Commander Says To Pivot To State-Building In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 15 (NNN-SANA) – Ahmad al-Shara, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), acknowledged yesterday, the enormous scale of destruction in the Syrian capital, Damascus and beyond, after the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government.

In an interview with Syria TV, al-Shara said, Syria now stands at a critical juncture, requiring careful data-driven strategies, and the establishment of a rule-of-law state to ensure lasting stability.

Al-Shara, who led the military operation that resulted in the collapse of al-Assad's government, emphasised the need to govern with a state-oriented mindset. He called for building institutions based on law and justice.

“We must pivot to the tasks of state-building,” he said, stressing that, the country's future depends on inclusive governance and a professional, accountable bureaucracy.

Al-Shara vowed to end Syria's role as a hub for illicit activities, including the production of Captagon.

The new administration, he said, is determined to restore the rule of law, and ensure that the country's wealth benefits its citizens.

He vowed to rebuild and improve Syrians' living conditions, restore essential services, and strive for a more stable and just future.

He urged caution and diplomacy, urging all parties, including global powers, to act responsibly and avoid sparking new conflicts.

Al-Shara accused Israel of using weak justifications, for its recent strikes inside Syria, cautioning that continued Israeli overreach could provoke unnecessary escalation. He called on the international community to intervene diplomatically to preserve regional peace.

“We are not currently seeking to engage in a conflict with Israel,” he said in the interview.

He stressed that diplomatic solutions are the only path to ensuring security and stability.– NNN-SANA

