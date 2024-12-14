Assumption Cathedral In Kaniv Returned To State Ownership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The millennial Assumption (St. George) Cathedral in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transferred to state ownership.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

According to the decision of the Economic Court of Cherkasy region, the Assumption Cathedral was registered in the State Register of Real Property Rights to in the name of the ICCC with the subsequent transfer to the operational management of the Shevchenko National Reserve.

For the past 20 years, the cathedral has been illegally owned by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The cathedral, founded in 1144 at the expense of Prince Vsevolod Olhovych of Kyiv, has survived many historical trials, including Mongol-Tatar invasions, destruction by the Turks and Tatars, and repeated rebuilding by the Ukrainian Cossacks.

In the 18th century, the church was restored and became part of a monastery.

A memorial service was held in the cathedral for Hetman Ivan Pidkova, who was executed in Lviv, and a funeral service for Taras Shevchenko was held before his burial on Chernecha Hill.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, 2023, the Smila District Prosecutor's Office sent a statement of claim to the Economic Court in the interests of the state represented by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine to the Executive Committee of the Kaniv City Council, the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to cancel the decision and certificate of ownership, as well as the state registration of property rights and the return of state property - a non-residential building of the Assumption Cathedral in Kaniv at 62 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred Street.

