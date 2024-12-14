Huawei Launches Groundbreaking Products to Redefine Foldable, Audio, and Design Excellence

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled several highly anticipated products that usher in a new era of flagship foldable excellence, as part of the "Unfold the Classic" HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch held in Dubai on December 12. Among these products is the new foldable smartphone, HUAWEI Mate X6, which sets a new standard for foldable and further solidifies Huawei’s leadership in the market. The HUAWEI Mate X6 is expected to redefine the foldable experience with its innovative design, durability, advanced features, and exceptional user experience.



In addition to the Mate X6, Huawei introduced an impressive lineup of new devices, including the HUAWEI nova 13 series, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, HUAWEI FreeClip in Rose Gold, and the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. This suite of products represents a new era of flagship innovation, showcasing Huawei's commitment to continuous advancement and delivering flagship experiences for consumers across the MEA region.



HUAWEI Mate X6



HUAWEI Mate X6 is a foldable smartphone that's extremely thin and light while also being extremely durable. It comes with the 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass, which protects the exterior screen, while a carbon fibre inner screen plate adds strength to the interior display. The phone features an advanced multi-dimensional hinge and a robust aviation-grade aluminium middle frame. The Kunlun Glass offers 25 times better drop resistance.



The HUAWEI Mate X6’s camera system is one of its standout features, designed to capture true-to-life colours. The 50MP Ultra Aperture Camera is equipped with a ten-size adjustable physical aperture, ranging from F1.0 to F4.0, allowing users to control depth of field and light intake with precision. The camera also incorporates the Ultra Chroma technology, which uses 1.50 million spectral channels to boost colour accuracy by 120%. Equipped with an OLED exterior and a large internal OLED display, the Mate X6 supports a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.



Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei Consumer Business Group, called the HUAWEI Mate X6 “A breakthrough technology from the inside out, bringing consumers a truly innovative foldable screen experience."



The HUAWEI Mate X6 will be available in UAE for preorder starting from December 12, 2024 at a price of AED 7199 through Huawei's online platforms as well as certified retailers. It will be available in three colours: Nebula Gray, Nebula Red, and Black. Preorder customers will benefit from add-ons worth AED 2698.



HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, the first-ever HUAWEI SOUND earbuds, set new benchmarks for wireless audio. Featuring an Ultra-Hearing Dual Driver system, these earbuds deliver a rich and dynamic listening experience across a wide frequency spectrum, from booming bass to sparkling treble. Designed for exceptional clarity during calls, the FreeBuds Pro 4 features advanced AI noise cancellation and a high-sensitivity bone-conducting microphone. The earbuds can intelligently distinguish between human voices and environmental noise, isolating your voice while filtering out distractions. Whether you’re at a concert or walking through a busy street, your calls remain uninterrupted, with crystal-clear sound.



HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 will be available in UAE from January 9, 2025 at a price of AED 749 through Huawei's online platforms as well as select retailers.



HUAWEI nova 13 Series



HUAWEI nova 13 Series, introduces the new Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, multi-focal portrait capabilities, and AI-driven innovations, ushering in a fresh wave of trends. Embodying the creative spirit of the younger generation, the series debuts in the striking new Loden Green colourway, alongside classic Black and White options.



The HUAWEI nova 13 Series redefines front-camera photography with its 60 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera and innovative features like the AI Best Expression. The ultra-wide angle allows users to effortlessly capture group selfies with everyone in the frame and showcase breathtaking scenery without the need for a selfie stick. The AI Best Expression feature ensures every group photo is flawless by selecting the best expressions from burst shots. The 5X Selfie Zoom expands the creative possibilities enabling close-up portraits, and delivering detailed and cinematic-quality selfies. With the new 100 W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, the HUAWEI nova 13 Series can charge to 50% in just 10 minutes.



HUAWEI nova 13 Series will be available in UAE before end of January 2024 at a starting price of AED 1699 through Huawei's online platforms as well as select retailers.



HUAWEI MatePad 11.5

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 features an eye-soothing PaperMatte Display and productivity-boosting upgrades, including an enhanced HUAWEI Notes app. Designed with students and light-duty office workers in mind, this versatile tablet empowers users to embrace a paperless experience while enhancing efficiency, whether at school, home, or on the go.



The HUAWEI MatePad 11.3 will be available in UAE next month at a price of AED 1299 through Huawei's online platforms as well as certified retailers. It will be available in stunning Isle Blue and sleek Space Gray.



HUAWEI FreeClip: Now in Rose Gold



The HUAWEI FreeClip combines cutting-edge audio technology with sleek, fashion-forward aesthetics. Now available in a captivating Rose Gold finish, the latest iteration of the HUAWEI FreeClip introduces a soft pink hue with subtle golden undertones, exuding a sense of romance and understated elegance. Alongside its stylish appeal, the FreeClip incorporates new features like the Dynamic Bass Algorithm, Head Motion Controls, and Drop Reminders. The Drop Reminders feature provides a gentle alert in the remaining earbud if one slips out during use, accompanied by a notification on your phone.



HUAWEI FreeClip in Rose Gold will be available in UAE starting today at a price of AED 699 through Huawei's online platforms as well as select retailers. Preorder customers will get AED 100 off.





