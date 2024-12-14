عربي


UK Housing Target Faces Hurdles Due To Skills Shortage, Industry Leaders Warn

12/14/2024 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The CEO of the UK's largest housebuilding firm, Barratt Redrow, has expressed concerns over Labour's promise to build 1.5 million homes during the current parliament, citing a significant skills shortage, Azernews reports.

David Thomas, speaking to the BBC, stated, "The short answer is no," when asked if there were enough workers to meet the target. He emphasized that achieving this goal would require major reforms in the housing market, planning processes, and production methods.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) also supported Thomas' views, highlighting challenges such as an ageing workforce, Brexit-related issues, and a lack of skilled workers. The HBF pointed out that the UK doesn't have enough new talent entering the construction industry, with many tradesmen over the age of 50 and a lack of apprenticeships.

Despite these industry concerns, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has remained committed to the target, stressing the importance of balancing environmental priorities with the need for more housing. He has vowed to push forward with development, including tackling 150 major infrastructure projects. The government also aims to prioritize brownfield sites for development and review greenbelt boundaries to meet housing demands.

AzerNews

