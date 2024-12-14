UK Housing Target Faces Hurdles Due To Skills Shortage, Industry Leaders Warn
The CEO of the UK's largest housebuilding firm, Barratt Redrow,
has expressed concerns over Labour's promise to build 1.5 million
homes during the current parliament, citing a significant skills
shortage,
David Thomas, speaking to the BBC, stated, "The short answer is
no," when asked if there were enough workers to meet the target. He
emphasized that achieving this goal would require major reforms in
the housing market, planning processes, and production methods.
The Home Builders Federation (HBF) also supported Thomas' views,
highlighting challenges such as an ageing workforce, Brexit-related
issues, and a lack of skilled workers. The HBF pointed out that the
UK doesn't have enough new talent entering the construction
industry, with many tradesmen over the age of 50 and a lack of
apprenticeships.
Despite these industry concerns, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
has remained committed to the target, stressing the importance of
balancing environmental priorities with the need for more housing.
He has vowed to push forward with development, including tackling
150 major infrastructure projects. The government also aims to
prioritize brownfield sites for development and review greenbelt
boundaries to meet housing demands.
