Norway To Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots In Portugal

In 2025, Norway will train Ukrainian pilots and ground specialists on F-16 fighter jets in Portugal. Previously, the training took place in Denmark.

This was reported by Suspiln with reference to the Norwegian of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

The Norwegian has allocated funds to train Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel in 2025.

The decision was made because in 2025, Denmark will discontinue its F-16 training programs as it transitions to the F-35 aircraft. As a result, the training will be moved to Portugal with Norwegian instructors.

"The fight Ukrainians are waging is crucial for both Norway's and Europe's security. It is important that we continue Western support for Ukraine and constantly look for new opportunities to assist in its defensive struggle," emphasized Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Norwegian government will allocate 1.3

billion Norwegian kroners (over $118.2 million) for the procurement of necessary equipment and armaments for F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine will receive the aircraft before the New Year.