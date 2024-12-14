Real Kashmir To Play Namdhari FC In I-League Today
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In their first away game of the 2024-25 I-League season, Real Kashmir FC will take on Namdhari FC today, Sunday, December 15, at Namdhari Stadium in Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, Punjab. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM and will be broadcast Sony Sports 2 and SSEN App.
The Srinagar-based Snow Leopards are unbeaten in the league after four rounds of games. They have taken eight points after winning two and drawing two at home, ranking third in the I-League standings. On the other hand, Namdhari are second-last after winning one, drawing one and losing two games thus far.
Real Kashmir will be the favourites for this game, but considering it is an away match, any thing is possible. In fact, the Snow Leopards have played Namdhari twice and lost both times, with the last meeting between the two ending in a 4-1 win for the Ludhiana club.
