Chilly Days Ahead: Pakistan Gripped By Cold And Dry Weather As Temperatures Plummet

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather across most parts of the country, with the chill intensifying in mountainous regions due to recent snowfall.

According to the department, Hunza experienced a biting -18°C, Astore recorded -17°C, and Skardu stood at a freezing -10°C. In Quetta, the temperature dropped to a low of 1°C.

In other parts of the country, Islamabad and Rawalpindi saw temperatures hovering around 4°C, while Lahore and Peshawar recorded 7°C. Karachi, comparatively warmer, reported a minimum temperature of 14°C.

Meanwhile, Punjab, including Lahore, also reported harsh winter conditions, with residents braving severe cold. The persistent drop in temperatures is a reminder for people to prepare for a prolonged winter season.

This weather pattern is expected to continue, with authorities advising citizens, particularly in colder regions, to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.