Indian-Origin Harshita Brella Sent THIS Chilling Warning About Husband Pankaj Lamba Before Murder, Mother Reveals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A tragic case has emerged involving 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, East London, on November 14. Just weeks before her death, Harshita had reportedly warned her mother that her husband, Pankaj Lamba,“will kill" her. The couple had entered into an arranged marriage, with a wedding held in August 2023, followed by a traditional ceremony in March 2024.

The couple left for UK around 30 April, settling in Corby.

Authorities believe Harshita was strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire, on the evening of November 10 before her body was transported to Ilford.

In an emotional interview with BBC Newsnight, Harshita's mother, Sudesh Kumari, revealed the distressing conversation she had with her daughter shortly before her death.“(Lamba) was making her life miserable,” Sudesh said.“She said, 'I will not go back to him. He will kill me .'” Harshita last communicated with her family on November 10, stating she was waiting for Lamba to return home after making dinner.

Her sister, Sonia Dabas, said Brella's phone was off for the next two days, and by 13 November they "thought something was wrong".

Sudesh described her daughter as“very simple, very innocent,” emphasizing that Harshita did not engage in conflicts with others.

The family suspects that Lamba may have fled to India but alleges that Delhi authorities have not acted on requests for his arrest.

Sudesh mentioned that police in Delhi claimed they had not received any official request from Northamptonshire Police regarding Lamba's apprehension.

Harshita's father, Satbir Brella, expressed his anguish during the BBC interview, stating,“We are suffering a lot.” He voiced frustration over the lack of action from Indian authorities and questioned how they could arrest Lamba without proper cooperation from law enforcement. Harshita had previously confided in her father about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Lamba. Satbir recalled a phone call on August 29 when Harshita cried and told him that Lamba had beaten her badly .“She said I have called a friend, and she is coming to help me,” Satbir said.“My daughter was crying, crying so hard.”

Harshita had made a formal report to police in August, leading to Lamba's arrest on September 3; however, he was released on conditional bail shortly thereafter. A Domestic Violence Protection Order was issued at that time but expired after 28 days without further action taken to ensure Harshita's safety.

An international manhunt for Pankaj Lamba is currently underway as authorities continue their pursuit of justice for Harshita Brella.