FM Safadi: Jordan To Help Syrians Rebuild Their Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Ayman Safadi emphasized Saturday the Hashemite Kingdom's commitment to supporting the Syrian people for rebuilding their country after years of conflict and displacement.

Safadi made this remark at a joint press with his counterparts from Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, and the European Union after a Syria-focused talks in the Jordanian city of Al-Aqaba.

The Jordanian top highlighted the necessity for inclusive Syrian-led transition and acknowledged the vital roles of the United Nations and the Arab League in aiding Syria's recovery.

He condemned Israeli incursions and airstrikes in Syrian territory, calling for the Israeli forces' withdrawal from the Golan Heights while asserting that Syria's stability is critical for regional security.

Safadi also expressed concerns about the potential resurgence of terrorism in southern Syria and called for an end to the violence in Gaza, unimpeded humanitarian aid flow.

The Turkish Foreign Minister reiterated the Syrian people's right to security and the importance of a smooth political transition.

He urged the international community to provide necessary political and economic support for the Syrian people at this delicate time and emphasized the need for unity among Syrians.

He advocated for reforms that respect all ethnicities and end displacement of Syrian people.

Echoing these sentiments, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Arab support for Syria during this transition, highlighting a collective commitment from various international parties, including the US and the EU, to uphold principles that respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity while creating a comprehensive political process.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pointed out that the situation in Syria significantly affects Iraq, stressing the need for stability to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

He also mentioned a comprehensive action plan to build institutions and restore stability in Syria.

The European Union Representative Kaja Kallas voiced commitment to preserving Syrian territorial integrity and fostering governance based on institutions and the rule of law.

Collectively, the leaders affirmed the importance of an inclusive approach to ensure a sustainable and democratic future for Syria and its people. (end)

amn











MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108993431