South Korea's election commission rebukes leader Yoon over controversial martial law

(MENAFN) South Korea's election commission on Friday issued a strong rebuke to President Yoon Suk Yeol over a military raid carried out during the brief period of martial law he declared last week.



Kim Yong-bin, Secretary General of the National Election Commission (NEC), provided testimony to the Public Administration and Security Committee at the parliamentary complex in Seoul's Yeouido district, according to a report from the Korea JoongAng Daily.



Alongside the parliamentary proceedings, Yoon ordered a military operation targeting NEC offices on the night of December 3, following his imposition of martial law, which was revoked within six hours.



During a public address on Thursday, Yoon asserted that the NEC had been subjected to cyberattacks from North Korea but had "persistently refused to audit its systems."



"This defies all reason," Kim stated before lawmakers, firmly disputing Yoon's accusations.



The leader’s decision to enact martial law was unexpected, with Yoon attributing it to a legislative deadlock he described as being "hijacked by anti-state North Korean Communist elements."



Yoon, who took office in 2022 for a five-year term, has been grappling with mounting dissatisfaction over parliamentary impasses, particularly after his ruling People Power Party lost its majority in the general elections held in April.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108993803