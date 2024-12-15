30 More Palestinians Murdered In Zionist Malicious Bombings Across Gaza Latest Death Toll: 44,930

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 30 more Palestinians were murdered, in Israeli Zionist malicious on a municipal building, three displaced people, and residential houses in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

Marauding Israeli Zionist aircraft targeted the Deir al-Balah municipality building in central Gaza, local sources and eyewitnesses said. Medics said that, the killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens of others.

The medics said that, among the dead was the mayor of Deir al-Balah, Diab al-Jarou, and they expected the number of dead and wounded to rise.

The Israeli Zionist Forces confirmed the attack, saying, the mayor was a Hamas militant in a compound used to plan and execute attacks against them.

Meanwhile, more Israeli Zionist warplanes targeted the“Al-Majida Wasila” school, sheltering displaced people in Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, with at least one missile, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence, said that, the barbaric raid killed seven more Palestinian people and injured 20 others.

Ambulance and Civil Defence workers transferred the casualties to hospitals in the city, Basal said, noting that, among the victims was a mother and her newborn baby.

Also yesterday, the marauding Israeli Zionist warplanes bombed the“Holy Family” school, sheltering displaced people in the northern Al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing at least two Palestinians and injuring several others, according to Basal.

Basal added that, an Israeli intentional airstrike on the“Yaffa” school, in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, which housed dozens of displaced families, killed two people and injured several others.

The Israeli Zionist Forces said in a statement yesterday that, they conducted a“precise strike” on Hamas militants, whom, they alleged, were planning to commit“terror” attacks against the Zionist troops, operating in the Gaza Strip, and against the Israeli regime, in the immediate future.

Mohammed Balousha, a journalist working for Palestinian websites, was also killed, when the Israeli Zionist aircraft bombed his home in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

With the killing of Balousha, the number of journalists killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict last year has topped 190, according to a statement issued by the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.

In the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, paramedics said that, medical workers recovered the bodies of four people, as a result of an Israeli bombing of a residential house.

Local sources said that, an Israeli drone purposely fired at Kamal Adwan Hospital, while the Israeli army burned and blew up dozens of homes in the Beit Lahia area.

In the city of Rafah, in the far south of the Strip, the Civil Defence Authority said in a press statement that, its workers recovered the bodies of two people who were killed in an airstrike targeting Khirbet al-Adas, north of the city.

Eyewitnesses said, the Israeli Zionist army has been carrying out operations to blow up a number of homes in the Shaboura refugee camp in central Rafah, since the morning hours.

In eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Palestinian medical sources said, two brothers were murdered, in an Israeli targeting of a Palestinian gathering, east of the town of Abasan al-Jadida.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in Gaza has risen to 44,930, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

