Ukraine’s Air Force pilot passes away while doing his duty

(MENAFN) A pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the of Ukraine was murdered in a fighting duty. This was announced by the Air Force Command on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



"Today, a young Ukrainian pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force, who fought against the invaders in the hottest areas of the front, did not return from a combat mission," the Command declared.



The Air Force stressed that Ukrainian tactical aviation pilots use all available foreign-made weapons and operate at the edge of their ability. Pilots accomplish under circumstances of active enemy fight, often having to get in areas under by hostile air defenses control and bear high G-forces in dangerous citations.



The Command called on Ukrainians to pursue assistant the Defense Forces, as the conflict continue.



"...honor those who gave the most precious thing for the future of our children! Our freedom and independence come at a high price. We need sufficient resources and weapons and more decisiveness from our partners to achieve a just peace in Ukraine! We will definitely avenge every Ukrainian whose heart stopped beating because of Russia's senseless war of aggression…," the Air Force said.



MENAFN15122024000045016953ID1108993800