Government Extends Experimental Project For Social Support Of Military Personnel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the program of social support for military personnel in military units.

This was reported by the of Defens , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the project has been extended until October 2025. Changes have been made to the CMU No. 1050 of October 3, 2023, titled“On the implementation of an experimental project introducing a contractual form for providing social services to military personnel and their families in military units (subunits) of the Armed Forces.”

"According to the changes, the list of participating military units will now be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. Previously, this issue was solely under the competence of the defense department," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the new list of military units must be submitted to the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities no later than December 20, 2024.

forfor

It is noted that social services can be provided by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who have contracts with the Social Protection Fund and employ qualified social work specialists.

According to the Ministry of Defense, social services include protection, professional support, family assistance, psychological support, and guidance in resolving various issues.

As reported earlier, in November, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Veterans Affairs presented a pilot project for veterans to receive support at the primary healthcare level.