Government Extends Experimental Project For Social Support Of Military Personnel
Date
12/15/2024 12:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the program of social support for military personnel in military units.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defens , according to Ukrinform.
As noted, the project has been extended until October 2025. Changes have been made to the CMU resolution No. 1050 of October 3, 2023, titled“On the implementation of an experimental project introducing a contractual form for providing social services to military personnel and their families in military units (subunits) of the Armed Forces.”
"According to the changes, the list of participating military units will now be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. Previously, this issue was solely under the competence of the defense department," the statement reads.
The Ministry of Defense noted that the new list of military units must be submitted to the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities no later than December 20, 2024.
Read also: Military personnel can apply
for rewards
for destroyed enemy equipment through Army
+ app
It is noted that social services can be provided by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who have contracts with the Social Protection Fund and employ qualified social work specialists.
According to the Ministry of Defense, social services include protection, professional support, family assistance, psychological support, and guidance in resolving various issues.
As reported earlier, in November, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Veterans Affairs presented a pilot project for veterans to receive support at the primary healthcare level.
MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108993761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.