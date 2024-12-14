War Update: 166 Clashes On Frontlines Since Day-Start, 45 Attacks In Kursk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, a total of 166 combat clashes have been recorded on the front, 45 of which occurred in the Kursk direction.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this in an update at 16:00 on December 14, Ukrinform reports.

Today, Russian artillery and mortar fire have affected communities in the settlements of Huta Studenetska, Halahanivka, Berylivka, Mykolaivka, and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region, as well as Dmytrivka in Sumy region.

The Russian forces carried out an on the settlement of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's Defense Forces positions twice near Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian army launched 11 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, and Terny. Three clashes are still ongoing.

on

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces continue to probe the Ukrainian defenses for weaknesses near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, and Berestove. Eight enemy attacks were repelled, while three clashes are still underway.

Also, Russians carried out airstrikes with four guided bombs in the areas of Siversk and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assault actions near Toretsk. Additionally, the enemy carried out airstrikes with six guided bombs in the areas of Krymske and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders attempted 19 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, and Novoolenivka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks, with two clashes still ongoing.

Moreover, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes with two guided bombs in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka and Nova Poltavka.

toin

In the Kurakhove sector , the Russian army launched 28 attacks towards the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Kurakhove, Lysivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Nineteen enemy attempts to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy attempted 19 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, and Novoandriivka. Currently, 11 clashes are still ongoing, Russians also dropped two guided bombs in the areas of Temyrivka and Novopole.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy carried out airstrikes using unguided rockets near Huliaipole.

Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne suffered airstrikes with guided bombs in the Orikhiv sector .

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces carried out airstrikes with unguided rockets near Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk sector , there have been 45 clashes since the start of the day, 26 of which are still ongoing. Additionally, the Russian troops conducted seven airstrikes, dropping ten guided bombs and firing 212 artillery shells on settlements and the Ukrainian Defense Forces positions.

There are no significant changes in other directions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have improved their positions in the areas of Pushkine, Pishchane, and to the west and east of the settlement of Shevchenko.