West worries about forceful Islamist rule in Syria

(MENAFN) Western and Arab nations are increasingly concerned that the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s could lead to greater instability and the rise of extremist groups. According to Reuters, opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists recently captured key cities, including Damascus, and forced Assad into exile in Russia. However, many diplomats and analysts worry that the collapse of Assad’s could create a power vacuum, fostering instability.



Abdelaziz al-Sager, the director of the Gulf Research Center, highlighted the potential dangers of a lack of clear authority, pointing to the aftermath of previous regime collapses in Iraq (2003) and Libya (2011). A Western diplomat warned that Syria’s fragmented opposition lacks a unified plan for governance, raising fears that the country could descend into chaos and allow extremist groups like ISIS to gain influence.



Despite these concerns, Israeli experts believe that the fall of Assad could benefit Israel, as the military capabilities of Syrian opposition forces are seen as weaker than those of Iran and its allies. U.S. President Joe Biden also acknowledged the risks but expressed hope that the change could lead to positive outcomes. Over the past few days, U.S. forces have launched airstrikes against ISIS positions to prevent the group from regaining strength. Washington has also backed Israel’s actions in the Golan Heights to block Syrian-based militants from advancing into Israeli territory.



