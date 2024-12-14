Doctors announce Lula recovering following emergency brain surgery

(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is recovering in the intensive care unit after undergoing emergency surgery to address a brain hemorrhage, his doctors confirmed on Tuesday. The 79-year-old president is reportedly stable, awake, and eating, and will continue to be monitored in the coming days, according to his physician, Dr. Roberto Kalil.



Earlier, a statement on Lula’s X account shared news of his condition, explaining that he had experienced a headache and was taken to Hospital Sírio-Libanês in Brasília on Monday evening for an MRI scan. The scan revealed an intracranial hemorrhage, which doctors believe is linked to a fall Lula suffered on October 19. During the fall, he hit his head while at home. Following surgery to drain the hematoma in São Paulo, Lula was transferred to the ICU for observation.



The president's medical team expects Lula to resume his duties by early next week. The incident had previously forced Lula to cancel his participation in several international events, including the BRICS summit in Russia. Lula explained that he had fallen in the bathroom while cutting his nails, sustaining a head injury that required stitches. He has been undergoing regular MRI exams and taking preventive medication to monitor for any further complications.



