World Squash Team C'ship: Indian Men End Fifth For Best-Ever Finish; Women Claim 7Th Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Hong Kong, Dec 14 (IANS) With top singles player Velavan Senthilkumar scoring a come-from-behind win against Henry Leung, the Indian men's team defeated hosts Hong Kong China 2-0 in the playoffs on Saturday to finish fifth in the World Squash Team Championships 2024. This is a historic high for the Indian team and their best-ever finish in the prestigious event.

The women's team finished seventh after securing a narrow 2-1 victory over France in their final match of the competition.

All eyes were on the Indian men's team as it battled with the hosts in the playoffs. Velavan Senthilkumar, 45th in the squash world rankings, came from behind to upset world No. 44 Henry Leung 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 5-11, 11-1, 11-8) to hand India the lead.

Abhay Singh then clinched a comprehensive victory for India by winning the second singles. Abhay, ranked 54th in the world, fended off world No. 40 Alex Lau in the tight opening game before cruising through the next two games for a 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-4) win.

The Indian team had qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second in their preliminary stage group. They defeated Asian rivals Malaysia to reach the quarterfinals.

The team crashed out of medal contention after losing to France in the last-eight stage. The team, however, defeated Germany in the 5-8 place playoffs before beating Malaysia to clinch the fifth spot.

The Indian women's team won two of its three group matches to make the knockout stage before scoring a major upset over nine-time champions Australia in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, they lost to the USA in the quarters and went down to former champions England in their 5-8 playoff match to enter the 7-8 placement match.

Playing without national champion Anahat Singh, The Indian women's team had to dig deep in the playoff against France to secure the seventh position.

Akanksha Salunkhe, world No. 70, upset world No. 46 Marie Stephan 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-0) to hand India the shock lead over France, who drew level courtesy Enora Villard's 3-0 (11-0, 11-3, 11-5) victory over Nirupama Dubey in the second rubber.

In the decider, Anjali Semwal and Lauren Baltayan went the distance against the French pair before clinching the match with a 3-2 (6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 14-12, 11-7) win.