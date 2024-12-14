War Update: 205 Clashes On Frontlines Over Past Day, Intense Fighting In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 13, a total of 205 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces units and Russian were recorded on the frontlines, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Kurakhove, and Lyman sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on at 8:00 on Saturday, December 14, Ukrinform saw.

According to the General Staff, Russian invaders launched two missile strikes and 38 on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Specifically, 99 missiles were used, and 51 guided bombs were dropped.

Additionally, Russians carried out more than 3,200 shelling attacks, including 104 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of the following settlements: Turya, Tsyliuryky, Alisivka, Mala Rybytsia, Hraniv, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Serhiivka, Serebrianskyi Forest, Siversk, Krymske, Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Zelene Pole.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery hit one cluster of enemy personnel, two command posts, one ground control station for UAVs, and another important Russian military facility.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attempted one assault near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled Russian assault actions near Kolisnykivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. There were 10 enemy attacks in total.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops attacked 24 times, attempting to breach defenses near Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Shyivka, Makiivka, Terni, Zarichne, Torske, Dibrova, Hryhorivka, and toward Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders attacked six times near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces carried out 10 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, and Dyliivka, with most of the attacks targeting Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 62 Russian offensive actions toward Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, and Pushkine.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 Russian attacks, with the enemy most actively attempting advances near Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Dachne, Hannivka, and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces carried out 35 assaults near Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Storozheve, and Neskuchne.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , the enemy did not carry out active operations over the past day.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks, with the Russian forces failing to achieve success, the General Staff noted.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

In the Kursk sector , 22 combat clashes occurred. The Russian troops launched 13 airstrikes with 19 guided bombs and conducted 399 artillery shelling attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 14, 2024, amount to approximately 761,160 personnel, including 1,040 over the past day.