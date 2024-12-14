Another 779 People, Including 70 Children, Were Evacuated From Front Line In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 779 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from the front line in Donetsk region over the day.

This was reported on by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Dmytro Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

In total, Russian fired five times at the settlements of Donetsk region during the day. They managed to evacuate 779 people from the front line, including 70 children.

According to the head of the RMA, no casualties were reported over the day. However, numerous high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove and neighboring villages.

“In Pokrovsk one house was destroyed and one damaged,” noted Filashkin.

Over 80remain in mandatory evacuation zone of Donetsk region

Residents of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts also came under hostile fire . In particular, 11 houses, power lines and heating system were damaged in Mykolayivka.

Photo: Facebook Vadim Filashkin

Two multi-storey buildings were damaged in Siversk. In Chasiv Yar community, four private houses, a multi-storey building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

As reported, Russian troops fired five times at the border of Sumy region at night and in the morning.

The first photo is illustrative