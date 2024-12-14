Leyla Aliyeva Engages In Talks On Upcoming Projects In Rwanda
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
met with Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs
of Rwanda, in Kigali, Azernews reports.
They discussed the "Development of Education and Culture in
African Countries" initiative and ways to enhance bilateral
cooperation, aiming to strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and
African nations.
Aliyeva also held a meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Youth and
Arts, Sandrine Umutoni.
They explored cultural exchanges, educational collaborations,
and youth programs, highlighting the potential of these projects to
foster deeper understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and
Rwanda.
