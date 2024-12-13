Drip Shop Live Unveils Three-Day Collectibles Event Streaming From Gamestop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Javaughn Larence, CEwO of Drip Shop LiveCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The three-day event at GameStop in Cleveland, Ohio, will be streamed live on DripShop, featuring PSA slab giveaways every 30 minutes to engage collectors both locally and across the web. The GameStop in Cleveland, Ohio, will transform into a live-streaming hub offering collectors thousands in PSA slab giveaways, exclusive card breaks, $1 auctions, and even a chance to snag GameStop exclusives and rare collectibles.Collectors both in-store and online can participate in thousands of dollars in PSA slab giveaways, 1,000 pack breaks, and $1 auctions. The event combines the energy of in-person shopping with the accessibility of live streaming, offering an innovative experience for the collectibles community.Throughout all three days, PSA slab giveaways will occur every 30 minutes, adding an extra layer of excitement for collectors. Day 1 kicks off with the thrill of 1,000 packs opened live, where fans can chase rare cards, score valuable hits, and even take advantage of on-the-spot grading opportunities with PSA. Day 2 brings a $1 auction frenzy featuring hanger packs, surprise collectibles, and mystery bundles, all in a fast-paced, interactive format. On Day 3, it's all about shopping the store, with plushies, apparel, electronics, and collectibles up for grabs.Collectors don't need to be in Cleveland to take part-DripShop brings this event to your screen. This initiative marks a major milestone in live selling for GameStop, highlighting how the format is transforming the retail experience. From mega pack breaks to exclusive GameStop inventory, this activation is designed to engage collectors"We're excited to collaborate with GameStop Ohio to host their first live shopping activation," said Javaughn Lawrence, CEO of Drip Shop Live. "This partnership highlights the power of live selling to create community-driven experiences that collectors can enjoy both in-store and online."How to JoinThe event will stream live from Cleveland, Ohio, from December 16–18, and collectors can tune in via DripShop. Whether attending in person or online, participants can engage in exclusive auctions, giveaways, and opportunities to acquire rare collectibles.About DripshopDubbed the Tik tok for collectibles, Drip Shop Live is a premier live-shopping platform that bridges the gap between traditional in-store experiences and the excitement of live streaming. Specializing in trading cards, collectibles, and more, Drip Shop Live provides collectors with a dynamic space to buy and sell both online and offline. With engaging auctions, interactive giveaways, and immersive live events, the platform empowers sellers to connect with their audience while creating unforgettable experiences for buyers around the globe.

