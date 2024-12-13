Israeli Zionist Fighter Jets Strike Military Sites In Syria's Damascus, Sweida

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 14 (NNN-SANA) – Israeli Zionist fighter jets, carried out fresh late yesterday, targeting at least six military positions, in the countryside of Damascus and Sweida provinces, in southern Syria, according to a war monitor.

Loud explosions rocked southern Sweida, as the warmongering Israeli jets hovered overhead. The strikes hit areas around Tel al-Qalib and near the village of Al-Kafr, where Syrian military barracks are positioned, along the Sweida road, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Columns of smoke were seen rising from the barracks, following the bombings, the Britain-based watchdog group added.

Meanwhile, in rural Damascus, Israeli Zionist missiles reportedly struck locations associated with Syria's electronic warfare operations, including Branch 295, and the 1st Regiment under the Electronic Warfare Directorate, as well as, fuel depots near the town of Najha, said the observatory.

In addition, residents in the southern Daraa province reported Zionist warplanes flying over the Yarmouk Basin, in the western countryside, heading east.

These attacks mark the latest in a series of Israeli Zionist air raids that have targeted military sites belonging to the dissolved Syrian army, following a political upheaval in Syria, during which militant groups overthrew former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's government, on Dec 8.– NNN-SANA

