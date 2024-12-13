(MENAFN- 3BL) Watch video: Support Local Charities When You Get a New Subaru During the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event

Subaru and our retailers are committed to sharing the love with our communities during the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event. For every new vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru and our retailers donate to local charities across the country. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers are proud to have supported nearly 2,300 hometown charities, and by the end of this year, we will have donated nearly $320 million to charity. Learn more about the charities Subaru and our retailers support during the Subaru Share the Love Event at subaru/share .