Coinlist To Develop The Depin Market With The First Depin Collaboration With U2U Network This Q4

(MENAFN- Chainwire) HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, November 13th, 2024, Chainwire

Recently, CoinList conducted a poll asking users,“What category of projects do you want to see most on CoinList?” underscoring growing interest in decentralized infrastructure solutions. Following this, CoinList announced an exciting partnership with U2U , a DePIN-focused Layer 1, for an exclusive pre-listing campaign.

DePIN – More than just a trend

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) is emerging as a technology aimed at shifting how infrastructure is managed. By decentralizing services like computing, energy, and telecommunications, DePIN seeks to offer scalability, resilience, and cost-efficiency beyond what centralized systems typically provide.

This innovation represents a new phase of technological progress-one that broadens access and creates opportunities for communities historically excluded from economic growth. DePIN's impact is set to be significant

As of November 2024, the DePIN sector boasts a market capitalization exceeding $33.6 billion, according to CoinGecko . Venture capitalists are increasingly investing in DePIN projects, indicating strong interest in the sector. A 2023 report by Messari values the market potential for DePIN at $2.2 trillion, with projections to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028. To date, DePIN projects have collectively raised over $1 billion in funding, reflecting growing investor confidence in this area.

CoinList , the top 1 IDO platform in crypto, acknowledged the potential of DePIN and joined the market with many successful DePIN projects such as Filecoin , NATIX , Koii, peaq , etc. After the recent successful listing period of Peaq, CoinList has just announced its new collaboration with U2U Network, the leading DePIN Layer1 in Asia, for a new pre-listing campaign.

Coinlist x U2U Network: U2U Incentivized Mainnet Saga Campaign

U2U Network, backed by Kucoin Ventures , Chain Capital , IDG Blockchain , JDI , Cointelegraph , Crypto Assets Japan, and V3V Ventures , stands as the only DePIN project selected for collaboration by CoinList in Q4 2024, a clear sign of its innovation and leadership. As a modular Layer 1 network, U2U Network uses advanced directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to provide fast transactions and quick finality.

U2U Network aims to address the fragmented nature of the DePIN market, where full integration across applications is rare. Its vision is to create a complete blockchain solution for DePIN. The network's unique subnet technology allows for the creation of customizable, independent sub-networks that offer scalability and flexibility tailored for DePIN applications. This design provides high performance, strong security, and adaptability, giving developers the tools to build and launch DePINs efficiently while enabling users to connect, contribute, and earn from various DePIN projects.

CoinList's partnership with U2U Network reflects their shared commitment to advancing the DePIN sector. This collaboration is highlighted by the U2U Incentivized Mainnet Saga Pre-listing Campaign, marking a key step in driving the growth and adoption of DePIN technology. With a way to earn with This campaign to get access to $U2U tokens before they hit the market.

Users now have an opportunity to earn $U2U tokens by bridging $USDT on Owlto Finance to receive $pUSDT and then staking $pUSDT in the U2U Incentivized Staking Pool. A reward pool of 10,000,000 $U2U tokens has been allocated for this initiative.

Timeline: 90 days, from 12th Nov 2024 to 10th Feb 2025

For more information, users can visit:

Beyond its partnership with CoinList, U2U Network is set to embark on an ambitious campaign with Bitget, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator. This collaboration marks another significant step in U2U Network's mission to expand its reach and influence within the DePIN ecosystem. Stay connected with U2U Network's social channels for upcoming details about this exciting venture.

The Future Goes On

As excitement builds across the community from U2U Network's pre-listing campaigns, the anticipated listing is set to launch in Q4 2024. With its vision to be a comprehensive blockchain solution for DePIN, U2U Network is poised to take the blockchain space by storm, bringing robust innovation and value to its ecosystem and users alike. As the listing approaches, the path forward for U2U Network promises exciting opportunities and impactful contributions to the blockchain industry and beyond.

About U2U Network :

U2U Network is a modular L1 with subnet technology that perfect fit for DePIN. Their backers include Chain Capital, IDG Capital, Cointelegraph, JDI Ventures, Kucoin Venture, V3V Fund, Web3Port, and others. The project has also entered into partnerships with AWS, Klaytn Foundation, IoTex, Waterdrip Capital, Chain Catcher, etc. KOLs that have invested in U2U Network are KongBTC, Romano, ImNotTheWolf, Crypto Buzz, Antony, etc.

Mainnet is ready with more than 180K wallet addresses. DePIN Subnet launched with U2DPN product with more than 155K downloads, 59K contributer nodes, and 9K DAU in 3 months of launching. 80 dApps committed to building on chain (EVM-compatible) range from crypto applications (Defi, Gamefi, SocialFi, etc) to real-world scenarios (Storage, data mining, etc), and over 40 DePIN project signed MOU and under integration, 25 other projects in the pipeline.

About the host VTIS

﻿





Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024 (VTIS) – The Premier Tech Event in Vietnam.

VTIS is a hub for transformative innovations, serving as“The gateway to Vietnam's emerging technology market”. VTIS connects global experts, businesses, investors, and tech enthusiasts across technology sectors. Focusing on 4 themes-Fintech, AI, Blockchain, Gaming, VTIS will unlock market access, partnerships, and investment opportunities for startups. Hosted by SSI and FPT Group and Organized by SSID.

REFERENCE:



Top depin coins by market cap (no date) CoinGecko. Available here (Accessed: 12 November 2024).

Kassab, S. (2023) The DePIN Sector Map, Messari Crypto News. Available here . (Accessed: 12 November 2024). The all-time top 8 most funded Depin projects (in US $ million). Available here . (Accessed: 12 November 2024).