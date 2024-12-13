عربي


Carbon Solutions And Sustainable Aviation

12/13/2024 2:00:35 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode, ESG Talk revisits key segments from the Climate Week series, spotlighting actionable solutions and industry insights. First, join hosts Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker as they demystify greenhouse gas emissions and explore practical approaches to carbon accounting. Then, hear from Amelia DeLuca, Delta Air Lines' chief sustainability officer, as she discusses Delta's innovative strategies for reducing direct carbon emissions and advancing sustainable Aviation fuel production in the airline industry.

