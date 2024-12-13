Bail Plea Of Naresh Meena Who Slapped SDM During Rajasthan Bypolls Rejected

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) The bail plea of Naresh Meena who contested as an Independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniyara Assembly constituency in the Rajasthan by-election, has been rejected. Meena has been behind bars for allegedly slapping an SDM, besides other charges.

Naresh Meena was denied bail by Judge Surabhi Singh of the Uniara Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday.

Naresh Meena's bail plea, filed on December 7, was heard on Thursday, with the decision reserved for the next day (Friday).

The rejection comes amid serious allegations against him, including slapping Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary, obstructing government work, arson, and escaping police custody.

On November 13, during the by-election in Samravata village (Tonk), Naresh Meena staged a protest along with villagers, accusing officials of coercion at the polling booth.

When he attempted to enter the booth, SDM Amit Chaudhary intervened, leading to an altercation during which Naresh reportedly slapped the SDM.

The situation escalated when the police attempted to arrest Naresh that night. Clashes ensued between villagers and the police, resulting in lathicharge, tear gas shelling, and aerial firing to control the mob.

Over 50 people were arrested that night, including Naresh Meena, who was detained from the protest site the next day.

On November 15, Naresh was presented via video conferencing in court, while 52 other accused were physically presented in Niwai court, where all were remanded to judicial custody.

Four minors involved in the case were granted conditional bail recently, while bail for others, including Naresh, has been denied.

According to Uniara Deputy S.P. Raghuveer Singh Bhati, a total of 63 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Among those arrested, four were minors. The clashes left 26 policemen injured.

Additional Public Prosecutor of the ACJM Court confirmed that Naresh Meena's bail plea was rejected under relevant sections.

The legal battles for others involved in the case continue, with strict action being taken against those implicated in the violence and disruption.