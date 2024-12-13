Amir Discusses By Telephone Regional And International Developments With Greece Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with Prime of the friendly Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis the most prominent regional and international developments, especially the latest developments in the region.

This came in a phone call received by HH the Amir today from HE the Prime Minister of the friendly Hellenic Republic.

The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.