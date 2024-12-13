Suvic AB, a subsidiary of Suvic Oy, has signed a BoP contract for a wind Farm construction project in Sweden

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Press release December 13, 2024, at 3.15 pm

Suvic AB, a subsidiary of Suvic Oy, has signed a BoP contract for a wind project in Sweden

Suvic has signed Balance of (BoP) contracts for the Vinliden North and South wind farms. The wind farms are located in the municipality of Lycksele in northern Sweden. Together, the parks will include 11 wind turbines, with 4 in Vinliden North and 7 in Vinliden South. The project will be carried out by Suvic AB, a wholly owned Swedish subsidiary of Suvic Oy.

Sami Ehrnstén , Business Director responsible for Suvic's operations in Sweden, notes that the new contracts are an excellent continuation of the Vitberget and Storhöjden wind farm projects currently under construction in Sweden:“The Vinliden sites will employ dozens of people, including our own staff and local workforce – there will also be work for local subcontractors.”

The client for all contracts now signed is Vinliden Vindkraft AB as a joint venture of funds managed by Prime Capital AG, with whom Suvic has previously collaborated on the Lappfjärd and Sandbacka wind farms, and Polhem Infra AB. Thomas Zirngibl , Prime Capital's Director of Infrastructure Engineering, comments:“We are already familiar with Suvic from our projects in Finland. We are impressed by the quality of their work and their strong internal safety culture, which, alongside a competitive bid, is always a critical factor for us when selecting contractors for our projects.”

The newly signed contract includes design work as well as the construction of roads, crane pads, foundations, internal cabling, and network infrastructure for the wind farms. Suvic has already carried out deforestation and earthworks at both Vinliden sites under an Early Works agreement. Work will resume in May after the winter's reindeer herding season in the Sámi area ends. The wind farms are expected to be ready for handover by October 2025.

Contact information:

Ville Vesanen

CEO, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

...,

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

...

Suvic , founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Prime Capital's Sandbacka wind farm (Uusikaarlepyy and Vöyri), Renewable Power Capital Ltd's Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar farm (Lapua), and Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo. Website:

Prime Capital AG Prime Capital AG is an independent asset management firm and financial services provider, owned by management and employees. The company takes a holistic, cross-divisional approach and specializes in Alternative Investments, in particular in Absolute Return, Infrastructure with a focus on Energy Infrastructure, and Private Debt. Furthermore, the company provides Access Solutions for the access to Alternative Investments through securitisations and fund structures. Prime Capital was founded in 2006 and currently employs about 125 people in Frankfurt and Luxembourg and is regulated by BaFin and CSSF. As of September 2024, Prime Capital has approximately EUR 4.3bn Assets under Management as well as EUR 8.6bn Assets under Administration. Website: