QSWF Participates In Unesco's Global Forum Against Racism And Discrimination

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Social Work Foundation (QSWF), which is affiliated with the of Social Development and Family, and its centres -- Shafallah Center, Aman Center, and Al Noor Center -- participated in the fourth edition of the Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, held in Barcelona, Spain, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union, and Unesco. This annual forum serves as an important that brings together representatives from governments, municipalities, civil society organizations, and academic circles to discuss prominent issues and exchange the best solutions to strengthen the global movement against racism and discrimination.

The fourth edition of the forum focused on key issues, including combating racism, empowering women, and empowering people with disabilities, while enhancing the exchange of experiences between civil society organizations, which contributes to the development of effective policies to combat discrimination at both the local and global levels. The participation of the Qatar Social Work Foundation is part of its commitment to combating discrimination and promoting equality in society, making it a fundamental pillar in supporting the social sector in Qatar. The foundation also seeks to strengthen institutional partnerships with relevant international organizations as part of achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build an interconnected society that ensures the well-being of all its members and enhances social solidarity values, with a focus on sustainable human and social development in all areas.

