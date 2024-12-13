MPPAQ Organises Insurance Campaign

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of the insurance campaign organised by Moodaadi Panchayat Pravasi Association Qatar (MPPAQ) for its members, the application forms of those enrolled in the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) Insurance Scheme were officially handed over to ICBF president Shanavas Bava. The handover ceremony was led by MPPAQ general secretary Shaji Peevees, vice-president Shanahas Edodi, and office-bearers Siraj Palur, Rasik K V, and Sunil M K. ICBF management committee members were also present.

