PM, US Official Discuss Gaza, Syria
Date
12/13/2024 11:01:48 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Friday with the visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
The two sides discussed the strategic relationship between the two countries, ways to strengthen and support it, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, and the situation in Syria. They also addressed other topics of joint interest. Both parties stressed the importance of ensuring Syria's unity and pursuing a peaceful transition of power through an inclusive Political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while enhancing efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.
MENAFN13122024000067011011ID1108992055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.