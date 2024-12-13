RPS Triumphs In Insijamu Qatar Season 4

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Insijamu Qatar Season 4, an inter-school quiz competition celebrating Qatar's rich history, concluded at Rajagiri Public School (RPS), Doha, with the hosts emerging champions. Shantiniketan Indian School and Birla Public School secured the second position. DPS-Modern School and Galileo International School also reached the finals. The competition drew participation from 15 schools. The grand finale had as chief guest, Dr Muntasir Fayez al-Hamad, a distinguished scholar in Comparative Semitic Languages and an expert in Middle Eastern history and faiths. He presented the winners with the prizes.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.