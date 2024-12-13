Varun Says ‘What A Day In Jaipur’ As He Gorges On ‘Dal Bati, Vada Pav’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Varun Dhawan spent a day in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film“Baby John” and savoured on dal bati and vada pav.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of images of himself from Jaipur. In the first picture, the is seen wearing the traditional Rajasthani pagdi and trying the authentic Rajasthani thali.

The actor in the next image, is seen posing in front of a chartered plane. He then shared a photograph of himself gorging on a vada pav in the flight. He also shared some clips and pictures from the promotional activity for his film, directed by Kalees.

“From dal bati to vada pav what a day in Jaipur #babyjohn takeover. #massloading this Christmas it's Babyjohn,” he wrote as the caption.

During the promotions in Jaipur, Varun revealed that his upcoming movie 'Baby John' is all about the personality transformation of a father with an“innocent face” when pushed to the limits - an analogy that's likely to remind the viewers of a“serious character” he played in revenge-drama 'Badlapur' starring Nawazuddin Siddique.

The actor told IANS that 'Baby John' revolves around women's safety and explores how an innocent father is driven to extreme lengths to protect his daughter.

"They cast me for this role because they wanted someone with an innocent face, to show the transformation of a father pushed to his limits," the actor told IANS.

Recalling real-life incidents like the Nirbhaya case, Dhawan explained that such issues are woven into the film's narrative. He described one of his powerful dialogues,“Haath laga ke bata mere beti ko” (Just try to harm my daughter), which he said came straight from the heart and was approved in a single take.

On a personal note, he revealed an emotional milestone in his life.

"Today is a special day for me because my six-month-old daughter, Lara, started eating solid food for the first time. I missed it because I'm here in Jaipur, but my wife sent me a video," he shared.

Meanwhile, 'Baby John' is set to release this Christmas.