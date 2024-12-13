Arab League Council Slams Israeli Incursion Into Buffer Zone With Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab League Council has condemned Israeli incursion into the buffer zone with Syria, and the areas adjacent to it in Mount Hermon, Quneitra Governorate, and Rif Dimashq.

In its extraordinary session at the level of permanent delegates, the Council indicated that the Israeli incursion is a violation of the disengagement agreement concluded between Syria and Israel in 1974, stressing that the agreement remains in effect in accordance with Security Council No 350 issued in the same year, and therefore that agreement is not to be affected by the change currently taking place in Syria.

Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Tariq Ali Faraj al-Ansari.

The council also condemned the ongoing Israeli raids on a number of Syrian civilian and military sites, stressing that the Golan Heights is Syrian Arab land and will remain so forever.

It called on the international community to oblige Israel, as the occupying power, to comply with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No 497 of 1981, which calls on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan.

The council tasked the Arab Group in New York to move to hold a special session in the Security Council to discuss the Israeli practices that threaten international peace and security, including the recent incursion of Syrian lands that Israel has seized since Dec 8.

The extraordinary session of the Council was held with the aim of formulating a unified Arab position regarding the Israeli army's seizure of additional lands in the occupied Syrian Golan.

