Delhi Metro Alert! Yellow Line Service To Face Disruption On December 14-15 Night: Check Timing Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro Update: Commuters using the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line (Line-2) should prepare for a temporary suspension of train services between Arjangarh and Guru Dronacharya stations. The disruption will take place from 11:25 PM on December 14 to 5:55 AM on December 15, 2024, as part of maintenance activities.

Services on the rest of the Yellow Line will operate as usual during this period. To minimize inconvenience, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has adjusted train timings for the affected sections.

Below are the revised last and first train timings for December 14 and 15:

Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli:

Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram:

Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

First train: 6:00 AM on December 15

Samaypur Badli to Arjan Garh:

Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

Sultanpur to Millennium City Centre Gurugram:

Last train: 12:04 AM on December 15

First train: 5:42 AM on December 15

Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur:

Last train: 12:00 AM on December 15

First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

Late-night travellers on the Yellow Line, particularly those travelling to or from Gurugram, may face inconvenience. DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and explore alternative transport options during the affected hours.

The maintenance work is part of DMRC's routine efforts to enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety. Commuters are encouraged to check for updates on DMRC's official social media platforms.

The Yellow Line remains one of the busiest corridors in the Delhi Metro network, connecting Gurugram with central and northern Delhi. DMRC assured that these temporary disruptions will be necessary to maintain high service standards in the future.