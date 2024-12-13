Are You Attending The Panama Christmas Parade On Sunday?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Christmas parade,“City of Stars,” organized by the Mayor of Panama, will take place this Sunday, December 15, on Calle 50. The municipality has taken some security measures to guarantee an accessible and safe experience for all attendees.

There are high expectations for this event, especially given the renderings and models that have been used to promote the floats and presentation of the parade organized by the Mayer Mizrachi administration, who announced that a private company will cover 98% of the costs.

In terms of logistics, according to a recent statement, there will be an

exclusive stand for people with disabilities and reduced mobility, in the parking lot of Mambo's Café, next to the headquarters of Banco General.

If a minor gets lost, they recommend reporting them immediately to the nearest authorities or taking them to the Command Center, located in front of the Riu Hotel.

Likewise, the Municipal Security Department will have the telephone line

506-9911

and the

cell phone 6337-5798

enabled for emergencies related to the event.



In the event of any medical emergency, the Single Pre-Hospital Emergency Management System (SUME 911) will place an ambulance in front of Credicorp Bank, near the Arrocha Pharmacy, while the Ministry of Health (Minsa)

will provide assistance near Nikos Café, entering through Audi.

Additionally, the Mobile Medical Emergency Service (SEMM) will be present on 75th Street East, near El Rey, and the Municipal Clinic will be located in front, on the right side.

There will also

be 250 portable toilets

distributed along the parade route, from Uruguay Street to Belisario Porras Road.

It is expected that 2,680 units of the National Police, 191 agents from the Directorate of Traffic Operations, as well as personnel from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), the Panama Fire Department and 400 municipal security guards will ensure security throughout the event.

