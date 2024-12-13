I’M Law Abiding Citizen, Says Arjun; Promises Support To Victim’S Kin

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Tollywood Allu Arjun said after release from jail on Saturday that he is a law-abiding and respects the law, while promising all support to the family of the deceased person.

Talking to the after reaching his house in Jubilee Hills, he said he would cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and do the needful.

He thanked all his fans across the country for their love and support.

“I want to tell my fans that I am doing well. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you very much,” the said.

He once again expressed his condolences to the family of the woman who lost her life in the stampede at a theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

“It was very unfortunate. They went to watch the film and there was an accident. It was totally unintentional. I am very sorry for whatever has happened. It was purely out of my personal control,” said Allu Arjun, who was booked by police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The actor said he had been going to theatres to watch films for the last 20 years, but what happened on that day was very unfortunate.

He said he had been to that place (Sandhya Theatre) for more than 30 times.

“I will be there for the family to support them in whatever way I can. We can never cover the loss of the person but I will support them in whatever possible way” said the actor, who already announced Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased.

The pan-India actor spoke in English, Hindi and Telugu to thank his fans, saying he was here because of their love and support.

He did not reply when asked if he believed the Telangana government was behind his arrest.

“When the law is taking care of itself, I should not hamper the case,” he said and refused to answer any questions relating to the legal aspects of the case.

The National Award-winning actor agreed that it was a very challenging situation for the family.

Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending the night in the prison.

The actor, who was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders.

The actor drove straight to the office of Geetha Arts, the production house of the family. He spent an hour there, talking to his lawyers.

He later reached his house, where his family members received him. The actor was seen hugging his wife, children and other family members.

A large number of fans of the actor gathered outside his house to welcome him.

A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4.

Police had registered a case under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.