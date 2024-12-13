Automotive Bumper Market Estimation Worth $28 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Bumper Market

The global automotive bumpers has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in sales of automobiles globally

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Automotive Bumper Market size was valued at $18.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. The global automotive bumper has seen significant growth due to an increase in sales of automobiles globally, an increase in customer demand for advanced safety features, and the strengthening of safety regulations. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials and the increasing trend towards EVs are anticipated to hinder the market growth rate during the review period. Furthermore, technological advancement and the use of composite materials and growing trend towards lightweight components.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at:Automotive bumpers are structures used in automobiles to reduce the impact on the vehicle during collision. However, automotive bumpers cannot reduce the effect of impact at higher speeds but they can lessen the injury caused to the pedestrians struck by the vehicles. The automotive bumpers are also used to safeguard hood, fuel system, exhaust, and cooling system and other critical components in a vehicle.Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Passenger vehicle segment is also projected to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income among consumers in the developing economy and growing inclination towards personally owned vehicles. Furthermore, rapid urbanization across the globe with a growing population in cities has resulted in consumers spending more on owning a passenger vehicle for daily commute. Moreover, with the growth in electric and hybrid vehicle e-technology, the demand for the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to continue to grow in the coming years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Based on material type, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to plastic bumpers being easy to manufacture, repair, and install in various vehicle models, making them a popular choice among automobile manufacturers. In addition, due to the growing trend towards reducing overall vehicle weight is also driving the demand for plastic bumpers. However, the fiber segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4%, owing to an increase in use of fiber bumpers in high end and luxury vehicles. Manufacturers are using different materials such as carbon fiber and glass fiber to manufacture durable automotive bumpers. With the growth in the luxury vehicle segment, the demand for fiber bumpers is anticipated to witness a strong growth rate.The global Automotive Bumper Market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in sales of automobiles globally, an increase in customer demand for advanced safety features, and strengthening safety regulations. Also, technological advancement, the use of composite materials, and the growing trend towards lightweight components are likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The global automotive bumper market share is analyzed on the basis of type, material, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard bumper, deep drop bumper, roll plan bumper, step bumper, and tube bumper. Based on material, the market is segregated into steel, aluminum, fiber and plastic. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Region wise, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. .Automotive bumpers play a crucial role in minimizing the impact of collisions as they absorb the energy impact during crashes; automotive bumpers are an essential component for the safety of automobiles and their occupants. Similarly, in recent years, there has been an increasing focus on utilizing composite material to manufacture automotive bumpers because composite materials are lightweight and durable. These materials are created by combining two or more substances that have distinct chemical and physical properties to create an entirely novel material with distinctive characteristics. Utilizing composite material also allows manufacturers to improve the fit and finish of the vehicle and provide more styling options as compared to traditional automotive bumpers. Thus, the increased technological advancement and use of composite materials are anticipated to help in the growth of the automotive bumper marketInquiry Before Buying:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to the higher adoption rates of smart mobility solutions, such as EV and hybrid vehicles in the region, due to an increase in disposable income and growing urbanization. The growing government regulations towards decreasing vehicle emissions, increasing fuel prices, and the trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles are creating more demand for automobiles. The growing vehicle sales in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are creating lucrative opportunities for the automotive bumpers market in this region . Moreover, various technological advancements related to the automotive sector because of government initiatives and rising investment in R&D further propel passenger vehicle sales in the region.The key players profiled in this report includeNTF GROUP HOLDING, Plastic Omnium, SMP Deutschland GmbH, KIRCHHOFF Group, montaplast gmbh, FORVIA Faurecia, WARN International Ltd, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATIONOther Trending Reports:Automotive Ecalls Market -Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market -Automotive AfterMarket Industry -Automotive Paints Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.