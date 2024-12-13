In Odesa District, Rocket Debris Damaged Transport Company Building, 8 Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile attack on the Odesa region, the premises of a company and 8 trucks were damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the hit of enemy missile fragments, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including the office of a private transport company and eight trucks,” the statement said.

Kiper added that at dawn the Russian also attacked Odesa region with drones. There were no consequences.

The head of the region also reminded that there are currently blackout schedules in the region.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia launched a missile and drone strike on the regions of Ukraine on the morning of December 13. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian energy sector came under a massive attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the Russians had fired 93 missiles against Ukraine during the attack. They managed to shoot down 81 of them, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16s. The Russians also used almost 200 drones.