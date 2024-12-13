Advanced Robotic Technology To Enhance Sustainability In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Autonomous robots in Qatar are expected to improve efficiency, and reduce chemical waste, supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030. With the launch of cutting-edge robotic solutions to enhance cleaning and disinfection in high-demand environments in the country, new standards for hygiene and sustainability stated officials at ACCIONA.

Autonomous cleaning, duct cleaning, and disinfection robots are already making a measurable impact on key projects such as the American School of Doha and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), where they have optimised operations and improved hygiene outcomes.

Equipped with HEPA filtration, the duct-cleaning robots have proven particularly effective in education and other sectors, accessing hard-to-reach areas like duct networks to improve air quality and cleaning efficiency. These innovative technologies reaffirm the dedication to delivering sustainable, customised solutions that benefit clients and communities alike.

