Kuwait's PAI Signs Contract To Restore, Preserve Souq Al-Safafeer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for (PAI) has signed a contract worth KD 331,244 (approximately USD one million) with Nezar Al-Anjari Consulting Bureau for the restoration, development, and maintenance of Souq Al-Safafeer (Tin Market) in Al-Mirqab area.

Speaking to the KUNA, the authority stated that this initiative, directed by of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of the Board Khalifa Al-Ajeel, aimed to preserve the market's architectural character as a historic heritage site in the country.

The contract encompasses conducting studies, designing, preparing procurement documents, and supervising project execution, with a 14-month study and design phase followed by an 18-month supervision period for implementation, PAI explained.

Established in 1961, Souq Al-Safafeer, one of Kuwait's oldest traditional markets, will undergo a project involving its study, documentation, redesign, and restoration, it mentioned.

Spanning 9,182 square meters, the market consists of eight buildings, each containing approximately 20 shops, for a total of 156 shops, each ranging in size from 15 to 18 square meters and specializing in light metalwork and metal shaping. (end)

