(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, December 2: The senate of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) has decided to dissolve the party. The was passed unanimously by 42 senators present at the meeting. At the meeting, PPM Vice President and Defense Ghassan Maumoon officially urged PPM members to join PNC.

Some senators raised questions about those elected to various positions with PPM tickets because of the recent constitutional amendment on anti-defection.

The party leadership responded to the concerns by saying that this is a new situation and the Senate will be briefed after clarifying the matter.

The ruling PNC has been working for months to dissolve PPM which was bigger compared to PNC until last year's presidential election.

Yameen calls on PPM members to protest against dissolution

“The ordinary members of the PPM have to think. Today is the day to change their direction. If they love the country, if they want to save it from slavery, if they want sovereignty and full independence, we cannot go forward with these people,” Yameen said.

Members of the PPM-PNC coalition earlier told Adhadhu that the efforts to dissolve PPM were launched following a decision from President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and PNC Chairman and Parliament Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla.

According to the PPM's Rules of Procedure, the party may be dissolved if the party's financial condition deteriorates to such an extent that it becomes difficult to operate and the party leadership proposes to the party senate that it should be dissolved after consideration by a 3/4 majority of the Senate.

“In case of dissolution of the party, the money and assets of the party shall be used to pay the debt and the remainder shall be donated to a charity fund established by the Senate registered in Maldives,” the rules stipulate.

But a senate meeting was held in October to change the rules and allow the dissolution of the party.

Meanwhile, the law was recently changed to prevent the use of the colour, name and emblem of political parties for five years from the date of dissolution.