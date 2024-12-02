Dancing Stickman Flipbook Playing Cards: A Fun New Way To Play Cards That's Lighting Up Kickstarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wished your playing cards could do more? Well, now they can. A new Kickstarter project has turned the ordinary deck of cards into something magical. Say hello to the Dancing Stickman Flipbook Playing Cards -a deck that combines 54 games, 54 hidden UV challenges, and a charming flipbook animation into one waterproof, travel-friendly pack. It's not just a game; it's an experience.

What's so special about these cards?

One Travel-Sized Playing Cards.

Have you ever wished your playing cards could do more?

Continue Reading

Let's start with the most eye-catching feature: every card in this deck is part of a flipbook. Imagine dealing cards and seeing a dancing stickman spring to life as you flick through them. Pretty cool, right? But that's not all. The creators of this deck didn't stop at visuals-they added a hidden layer of fun. Under UV light, secret challenges are revealed, making game night less about the same old routine and more about mystery and excitement.

And don't worry about spills-these cards are waterproof. Perfect for a rainy camping trip or a poolside party.

A game night like no other

What really sets this deck apart is the variety. Most card decks are all about poker or snap. But the Dancing Stickman Flipbook Playing Cards bring 54 games to the table, so there's always something new to try. Plus, with the secret UV challenges, it's like having a treasure hunt built right into your cards. Whether you're 7 or 70, this deck promises endless entertainment.

The founder of the project, Charley, summed it up nicely:"Imagine a game night that goes beyond ordinary play-a night filled with animation, mystery, and adventure. That's the experience we're delivering with the Dancing Stickman Flipbook Playing Cards."

What's happening on Kickstarter?

The team behind these cards has big plans. The Kickstarter campaign, launched on Nov 20, 2024, is hoping to raise initial funds to bring this idea to homes around the world. Backers are being offered some pretty tempting deals, like exclusive early bird specials and limited-edition versions of the deck.

Want to support the project? Head over to their Kickstarter page . You'll join a community of gaming fans who are all about making playtime extraordinary.

Who's behind this idea?

OrangeRed Life Team, based in London, has a knack for taking traditional games and giving them a modern twist. Since their founding in 2018, they've been pushing the limits of what's possible in product design with 12 successful Kicksterter campaigns under belt. Their motto? Make products that people can't stop talking about.

Ready to play differently?

If you're tired of regular decks and want something with a bit more personality, it's time to check out Dancing Stickman Flipbook Playing Cards . Whether you're in it for the flipbook animation, the fun games, the UV challenges, or just the waterproof durability, this deck has something for everyone.

Find out more and grab your own deck by supporting their Kickstarter campaign today. Don't miss out-ordinary is so last season!

For Media Inquiry:

Contact: OrangeRed Life Team

Tel: +447846772355

Email: [email protected]

Kickstarter Campaign:

Media Assets:

SOURCE OrangeRed Life Team

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED