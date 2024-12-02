(MENAFN) Ukrainian-born US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of failing to properly prepare Ukraine for the war with Russia and not effectively supporting his military. In an interview with CNN, Spartz, who represents the first Ukrainian-born US member, claimed that Zelensky has not implemented an efficient military draft or tackled corruption. She stated that the president "has done nothing to really support his own people" and argued that the country is not in a position to win the war.



Spartz also compared Ukraine's situation to Israel’s, stating that Zelensky replaced key generals with more compliant ones. Regarding US pressure to lower the conscription age to 18, Spartz emphasized the importance of fully mobilizing the country, drawing a parallel to the Soviet Union’s WWII efforts. Spartz, who emigrated to the US in 2000, has been a vocal advocate for providing military aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.



Recently, Ukraine has faced significant challenges with its recruitment efforts, with reports indicating the country is struggling to replenish its military ranks. Recruitment has intensified, and the draft age was reduced to 25 to counter increasing losses.

