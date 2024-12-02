Bybit CEO To Discuss Improving Bitcoin Accessibility In The UAE At Bitcoin MENA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, will participate in the anticipated Bitcoin MENA event, taking place in Abu Dhabi from December 9 to 10, 2024. This event will bring together industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts to explore the future of Bitcoin in the Middle East.

Bybit has consistently demonstrated its dedication to enhancing cryptocurrency accessibility in the UAE. Recent achievements, such as securing a provisional license from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and launching Shariah-compliant Islamic accounts, highlight the platform's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of the region.

Bybit CEO to Speak on Bitcoin Accessibility



Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit, will take the stage as a panelist during the“Improving Access to Bitcoin in the UAE” session on December 10, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM (GST). This session will examine the Bitcoin adoption trend in the UAE, addressing key challenges and opportunities to enhance accessibility. Ben will join other prominent figures to share his insights on:



Regulatory advancements fostering a more welcoming environment for Bitcoin in the UAE.

Strategies for building awareness and education about Bitcoin among the wider UAE population. The role of leading cryptocurrency exchanges like Bybit in facilitating secure and user-friendly access to Bitcoin.



“Bybit is committed to empowering users around the globe to participate in the digital asset revolution,” said Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit.“Bitcoin adoption in the UAE is rapidly growing, and we are excited to be a part of this transformative journey. This panel discussion at Bitcoin MENA represents a valuable opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and explore ways to further improve accessibility for users within the region.”



Bybit at Booth M118: Insights and Activities for Attendees



Attendees at Bitcoin MENA are also invited to visit the Bybit team at Bitcoin MENA to explore #Super6Bybit activities, discover potential rewards, and get a firsthand look at Bybit's offerings. Key highlights include:



Airdrops for New Depositors:

Guidance on making credit card deposits.

10 USDT per user plus a 50 USDT welcome bonus.

Merchandise Giveaways:

Playing 'spin the wheel' for a chance to win Bybit merch by downloading the app, signing up, and completing KYC for new users

Answering three questions about Bybit products for a chance to win exclusive merch.

Participating in a social media interview and receiving branded swag.

Warm-Up Campaign:

Users can join Bybit's Bitcoin MENA Warm-Up Campaign before the event. Attendees who deposit funds may be eligible for an additional 15 USDT and can explore the ongoing deposit campaign at the event.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#Super6Bybit



About Bybit



Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.



For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

For more information, please visit:

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at